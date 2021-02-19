Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) moved down -0.35% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) previous close was $17.82 while the outstanding shares total 18.89M. The firm STIM’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.22% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.52 before closing at $16.89. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 45.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 435.08K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.96, with weekly volatility at 10.56% and ATR at 2.00. The STIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.25 and a $22.43 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Neuronetics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $396.58 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For STIM, the company has in raw cash 50.72 million on their books with 34.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 65.2 million total, with 45.78 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STIM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STIM attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Sullivan Keith J sold 45,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.96, for a total value of 819,551. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Sullivan Keith J now sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 429,870. Also, Sr. VP, GC, CCO and Secretary, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were price at an average price of 21.28 per share, with a total market value of 270,171. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP of Prod. Dev. & Operations, Harper Gregory now holds 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,065. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.60%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Neuronetics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STIM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.75.