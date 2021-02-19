MSON Stock: Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Is Still Worth a Bite

Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.95, with weekly volatility at 7.24% and ATR at 1.17. The MSON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.71 and a $20.71 high. Intraday shares traded counted 63106.0, which was -2.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 61.55K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.07%. MSON’s previous close was $18.13 while the outstanding shares total 17.21M. The firm has a beta of 1.44.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Misonix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $307.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Misonix Inc. (MSON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 58.38 million total, with 13.13 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of MSON attractive?

In related news, COO, Klugewicz Sharon W bought 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.16, for a total value of 10,032. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Vizirgianakis Stavros G. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,400. Also, CFO, Dwyer Joseph P bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.14 per share, with a total market value of 1,214. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PATTON THOMAS M now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.72%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Misonix Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MSON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.