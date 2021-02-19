Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) moved down -2.91%: Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.91% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.97 before closing at $3.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 20.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 403.93K. MFG’s previous close was $3.09 while the outstanding shares total 12.68B. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.76, and a growth ratio of 3.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.65, with weekly volatility at 1.45% and ATR at 0.06. The MFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.96 and a $3.10 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Mizuho Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MFG attractive?

2 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mizuho Financial Group Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.11.