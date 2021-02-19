Is Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Still Worth A Bite?

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) previous close was $19.73 while the outstanding shares total 24.30M. WSBF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.15% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.62 before closing at $19.76. Intraday shares traded counted 59398.0, which was 27.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 82.20K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.28, with weekly volatility at 2.07% and ATR at 0.45. The WSBF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.90 and a $20.00 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Waterstone Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $490.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WSBF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WSBF attractive?

In related news, Director, Bartel Ellen Syburg sold 21,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.82, for a total value of 403,538. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Bartel Ellen Syburg now sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 385,744. Also, Director, Bartel Ellen Syburg sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 18.20 per share, with a total market value of 359,692. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waterstone Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WSBF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.50.