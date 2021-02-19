Is MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Still Worth A Bite?

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.61, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 0.43. The MIXT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.64 and a $15.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 74037.0, which was -16.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 63.38K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.07% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.42 before closing at $14.76. MIXT’s previous close was $14.77 while the outstanding shares total 22.04M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.31, and a growth ratio of 20.06.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company MiX Telematics Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $336.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MIXT, the company has in raw cash 44.78 million on their books with 2.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 75.53 million total, with 36.59 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MIXT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MIXT attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Pretorius Gert sold 254,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.34, for a total value of 86,535. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Pretorius Gert now sold 547,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 186,052. Also, Executive Vice President, Lewis Catherine J sold 563,154 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 25. The shares were price at an average price of 0.34 per share, with a total market value of 191,472. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Pretorius Gert now holds 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MiX Telematics Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MIXT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.63.