Is CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Still Worth A Bite?

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) previous close was $21.51 while the outstanding shares total 11.13M. The firm has a beta of 1.91. UAN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.56% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.65 before closing at $22.49. Intraday shares traded counted 56946.0, which was 7.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 61.38K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.39, with weekly volatility at 4.90% and ATR at 1.17. The UAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.75 and a $27.30 high.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company CVR Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $245.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 116.11 million total, with 68.61 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of UAN attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, PYTOSH MARK A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.64, for a total value of 64,000. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, PYTOSH MARK A now bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CVR Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.50.