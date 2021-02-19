Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has a beta of 2.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.44, and a growth ratio of 1.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.79, with weekly volatility at 6.72% and ATR at 3.02. The NGVT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.92 and a $79.68 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.89% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $68.45 before closing at $69.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 20.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 240.54K. NGVT’s previous close was $69.80 while the outstanding shares total 41.28M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Ingevity Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 601.0 million total, with 178.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NGVT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NGVT attractive?

In related news, EVP, President Perf Materials, WOODCOCK STUART EDWARD JR. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 56.76, for a total value of 12,317. As the sale deal closes, the CAO & Corporate Controller, PLATT PHILLIP JOHN now bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,850. Also, Director, FERNANDEZ-MORENO LUIS M bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 39.37 per share, with a total market value of 198,819. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, President Perf Chemicals, Smith Michael P. now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 141,390. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.66%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ingevity Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NGVT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.63.