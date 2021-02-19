Here’s Why Pool Corporation (POOL) Rallying -86.57% to $417.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.76, and a growth ratio of 2.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.46, with weekly volatility at 4.27% and ATR at 10.40. The POOL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $160.35 and a $401.29 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.08% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $328.00 before closing at $330.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 34.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 404.93K. POOL’s previous close was $330.17 while the outstanding shares total 40.12M.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Pool Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For POOL, the company has in raw cash 74.75 million on their books with 11.71 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.07 billion total, with 482.52 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on POOL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of POOL attractive?

In related news, VICE CHAIRMAN, PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J sold 15,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 386.85, for a total value of 5,858,396. As the sale deal closes, the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT, St Romain Kenneth G now sold 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 339,046. Also, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CFO, Joslin Mark W sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were price at an average price of 370.09 per share, with a total market value of 1,405,961. Following this completion of acquisition, the VICE CHAIRMAN, PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J now holds 20,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,629,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pool Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the POOL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $384.29.