FUN Stock: Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Is Still Worth a Bite

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) previous close was $45.25 while the outstanding shares total 56.50M. The firm has a beta of 2.29. FUN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.02% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.01 before closing at $45.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 21.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 505.69K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.52, with weekly volatility at 3.99% and ATR at 1.61. The FUN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.00 and a $55.97 high.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Cedar Fair L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FUN, the company has in raw cash 225.47 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 340.51 million total, with 297.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FUN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FUN attractive?

In related news, Director, Ruisanchez Carlos bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 28.50, for a total value of 142,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, FISHER TIM now bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,028. Also, EVP, Human Resources, HECKMAN CRAIG bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 32.94 per share, with a total market value of 32,940. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Zimmerman Richard now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 185,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cedar Fair L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FUN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.78.