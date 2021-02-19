Factors That Could Influence WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has a beta of 2.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 56.33, and a growth ratio of 5.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.13, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 4.13. The WCC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.52 and a $89.53 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.00% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $77.64 before closing at $78.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 23.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 479.09K. WCC’s previous close was $80.47 while the outstanding shares total 50.04M.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company WESCO International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WCC, the company has in raw cash 352.25 million on their books with 28.84 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.6 billion total, with 2.54 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WCC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WCC attractive?

In related news, Director, UTTER LYNN M sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.59, for a total value of 51,619. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and General Counsel, Lazzaris Diane now sold 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,670. Also, EVP & CFO, Schulz David S. bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 17. The shares were price at an average price of 34.39 per share, with a total market value of 99,995. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Supply Chain & Operations, Porwal Hemant now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,466. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WESCO International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WCC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.40.