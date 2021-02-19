Factors That Could Influence First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.14, and a growth ratio of 2.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.54, with weekly volatility at 1.85% and ATR at 0.61. The BUSE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.00 and a $25.94 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.80% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.22 before closing at $22.22. Intraday shares traded counted 96391.0, which was 44.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 173.63K. BUSE’s previous close was $22.40 while the outstanding shares total 54.59M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Busey Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BUSE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BUSE attractive?

In related news, Director, BRADSHAW STANLEY J bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.50, for a total value of 19,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, King Stephen V now bought 27,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 498,950. Also, Director, BRADSHAW STANLEY J bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.80 per share, with a total market value of 35,275. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BRADSHAW STANLEY J now holds 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,871. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Busey Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BUSE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.50.