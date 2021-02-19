DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) move down -6.49% this morning: BOOM Price downtrend Looks Real

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has a beta of 1.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.63, with weekly volatility at 6.71% and ATR at 3.23. The BOOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.15 and a $66.42 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.49% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.0101 before closing at $62.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was -48.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 113.21K. BOOM’s previous close was $66.30 while the outstanding shares total 14.82M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company DMC Global Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $923.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BOOM, the company has in raw cash 24.6 million on their books with 3.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 125.82 million total, with 54.08 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BOOM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BOOM attractive?

In related news, Director, CARIOU YVON PIERRE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.51, for a total value of 445,100. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer, SHEPSTON MICHELLE H now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,510. Also, President and CEO, LONGE KEVIN T sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 36.98 per share, with a total market value of 73,950. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, LONGE KEVIN T now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,960. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DMC Global Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BOOM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.50.