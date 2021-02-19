Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) price slipped close to $13.71 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.29, with weekly volatility at 6.84% and ATR at 0.92. The DMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.32 and a $15.27 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was -5.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 136.91K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.04% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.61 before closing at $13.71. DMS’s previous close was $14.14 while the outstanding shares total 25.00M. The firm

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Digital Media Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $770.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DMS, the company has in raw cash 24.5 million on their books with 4.15 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 65.88 million total, with 43.38 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DMS attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Borghese Fernando bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.15, for a total value of 3,575. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Borghese Fernando now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,475. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Borghese Fernando bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.05 per share, with a total market value of 3,525. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and President, Marinucci Joseph now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,505. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Digital Media Solutions Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DMS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.75.