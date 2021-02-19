Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.73% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.76 before closing at $26.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 2.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 174.40K. CUBI’s previous close was $26.76 while the outstanding shares total 31.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.99, and a growth ratio of 0.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.87, with weekly volatility at 3.16% and ATR at 0.85. The CUBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.48 and a $27.50 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Customers Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $808.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CUBI attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Ehst Richard A sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.79, for a total value of 105,778. As the sale deal closes, the President and COO, Ehst Richard A now sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,623. Also, Special Advisor to the CEO, Issa Steven sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 26.92 per share, with a total market value of 78,641. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP and CLO, Issa Steven now holds 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,228. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.20%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Customers Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CUBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.63.