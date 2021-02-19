Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) moved down -3.05% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.33, with weekly volatility at 2.57% and ATR at 0.39. The CWCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.01 and a $18.47 high. Intraday shares traded counted 55698.0, which was 36.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 87.54K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.08% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.83 before closing at $13.06. CWCO’s previous close was $13.07 while the outstanding shares total 15.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.13, and a growth ratio of 2.64.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $199.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CWCO, the company has in raw cash 38.18 million on their books with 42000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 71.57 million total, with 7.72 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CWCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CWCO attractive?

In related news, Director, PERGANDE WILMER F. sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.14, for a total value of 32,256. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Finlay Richard now bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,869. Also, Director, Finlay Richard bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were price at an average price of 14.49 per share, with a total market value of 33,919. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Finlay Richard now holds 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,010. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.