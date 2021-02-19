CompX International Inc. (AMEX:CIX): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

CompX International Inc. (AMEX:CIX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.25% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.23 before closing at $14.23. Intraday shares traded counted 77977.0, which was -1527.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.79K. CIX’s previous close was $14.41 while the outstanding shares total 12.45M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.39, with weekly volatility at 0.98% and ATR at 0.23. The CIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.53 and a $17.45 high.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company CompX International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $177.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CompX International Inc. (CIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 97.77 million total, with 11.73 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CIX attractive?

In related news, Vice Chairman of the Board, GRAHAM ROBERT D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.75, for a total value of 11,750. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President and Treasurer, Hanley Bryan A. now bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,932. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 86.79%.