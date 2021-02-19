Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) previous close was $491.45 while the outstanding shares total 15.94M. The firm has a beta of 0.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.17, and a growth ratio of 2.99. CHE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.24% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $486.585 before closing at $497.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was -12.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 91.15K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.15, with weekly volatility at 2.25% and ATR at 11.41. The CHE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $330.01 and a $560.00 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Chemed Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 270.6 million total, with 329.16 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 18.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHE attractive?

In related news, president and CEO, MCNAMARA KEVIN J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 549.30, for a total value of 1,098,600. As the sale deal closes, the president and CEO, MCNAMARA KEVIN J now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,313,750. Also, Director, SAUNDERS DONALD E sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 526.45 per share, with a total market value of 268,490. Following this completion of acquisition, the vice president and controller, Witzeman Michael D now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,300,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Chemed Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $601.67.