Can OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Offer Investors Safety?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) previous close was $20.85 while the outstanding shares total 59.94M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.37, and a growth ratio of 2.04. OCFC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.62% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $20.4123 before closing at $20.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was -4.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 291.16K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.07, with weekly volatility at 1.84% and ATR at 0.59. The OCFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.60 and a $23.57 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company OceanFirst Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCFC attractive?

In related news, Director, Devlin Michael D sold 15,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.01, for a total value of 313,375. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Devlin Michael D now sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 460,198. Also, Director, Turner Patricia Lynne bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 18.74 per share, with a total market value of 9,839. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP/Corp. Secretary, Tsimbinos Steven James now holds 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,376. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OceanFirst Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.43.