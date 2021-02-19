AXR Stock: AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) Is Still Worth a Bite

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.82, with weekly volatility at 5.09% and ATR at 0.41. The AXR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.98 and a $9.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 60256.0, which was -350.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.37K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.08% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.745 before closing at $9.16. AXR’s previous close was $8.64 while the outstanding shares total 8.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.65.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company AMREP Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $65.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AXR attractive?

In related news, Director, CLOUES EDWARD B II bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.98, for a total value of 7,980. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CLOUES EDWARD B II now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,000. Also, Director, CLOUES EDWARD B II bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.88 per share, with a total market value of 20,568. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Gaasche Theodore J. now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.