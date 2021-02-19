At Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.00% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.77 before closing at $4.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 57.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 716.35K. SNCR’s previous close was $5.00 while the outstanding shares total 42.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.89, with weekly volatility at 6.34% and ATR at 0.45. The SNCR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.17 and a $6.59 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Synchronoss Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $213.20 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SNCR, the company has in raw cash 46.36 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 137.48 million total, with 132.88 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNCR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNCR attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, Prague Ronald sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 23,957. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Miller Jeffrey George now sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,803. Also, Chief Commercial Officer, Miller Jeffrey George sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were price at an average price of 3.23 per share, with a total market value of 7,403. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, CLARK DAVID D now holds 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,209. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Synchronoss Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SNCR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.81.