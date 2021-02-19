Are Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Prospects Worsening?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) previous close was $6.54 while the outstanding shares total 12.15M. PESI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.80% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.50 before closing at $7.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was -512.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 25.59K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.94, with weekly volatility at 4.39% and ATR at 0.24. The PESI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.82 and a $8.30 high.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $84.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PESI, the company has in raw cash 4.81 million on their books with 0.83 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37.02 million total, with 30.0 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PESI attractive?

In related news, Director, Shelton Larry bought 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.48, for a total value of 10,724. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Duff Mark now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,925. Also, President and CEO, Duff Mark bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.20 per share, with a total market value of 3,100. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP of Strategic Initiatives, CENTOFANTI LOUIS F now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.00%.