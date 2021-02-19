Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)?

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.66, and a growth ratio of 4.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.18, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 3.48. The PIPR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.95 and a $109.62 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.13% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $103.91 before closing at $105.50. Intraday shares traded counted 79737.0, which was -14.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 69.71K. PIPR’s previous close was $105.64 while the outstanding shares total 13.78M.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Piper Sandler Companies as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PIPR attractive?

In related news, Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts, LaRue R Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 101.96, for a total value of 1,529,400. As the sale deal closes, the Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts, LaRue R Scott now sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 841,000. Also, Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts, LaRue R Scott sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 06. The shares were price at an average price of 85.00 per share, with a total market value of 51,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Carter Timothy L now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Piper Sandler Companies. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PIPR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $119.00.