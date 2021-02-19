Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)?

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares fell to a low of $8.56 before closing at $8.58. Intraday shares traded counted 54956.0, which was 36.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 86.96K. MCBC’s previous close was $8.59 while the outstanding shares total 34.11M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.71, and a growth ratio of 1.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.95, with weekly volatility at 2.09% and ATR at 0.23. The MCBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.01 and a $10.83 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.12% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Macatawa Bank Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $290.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MCBC attractive?

In related news, Chief Commercial Banking Ofcr., Doyle Timothy J. bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.53, for a total value of 23,343. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Macatawa Bank Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MCBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.75.