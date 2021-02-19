Are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.88, with weekly volatility at 8.55% and ATR at 0.46. The CYCN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.08 and a $8.96 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.51% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.26 before closing at $4.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 63.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 718.66K. CYCN’s previous close was $4.61 while the outstanding shares total 32.10M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $152.88 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 70.12 million total, with 16.26 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CYCN attractive?

In related news, President and CSO, Currie Mark G sold 20,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.01, for a total value of 60,522. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Innovation Officer, Busch Andreas now bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 316,250. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Huyett William sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 06. The shares were price at an average price of 2.52 per share, with a total market value of 9,644. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Huyett William now holds 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,222. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CYCN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.00.