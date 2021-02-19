ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is trading at $30.17 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.26, with weekly volatility at 5.47% and ATR at 1.36. The ANIP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.55 and a $65.69 high. Intraday shares traded counted 66988.0, which was -3.01% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 65.03K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.68% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.65 before closing at $30.17. ANIP’s previous close was $31.00 while the outstanding shares total 11.99M. The firm has a beta of 1.24.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $370.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ANIP, the company has in raw cash 17.9 million on their books with 12.79 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 165.82 million total, with 75.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANIP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANIP attractive?

In related news, Director, Walsh Patrick D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.96, for a total value of 129,800. As the purchase deal closes, the CHAIRMAN, INTERIM PRES. & CEO, Walsh Patrick D now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 307,790. Also, Director, HAUGHEY THOMAS bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 45.05 per share, with a total market value of 135,150. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HAUGHEY THOMAS now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,360. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANIP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.33.