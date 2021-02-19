Analyst’s Sets Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) New Target at $11.00: ZIXI is Now On A Buy List

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.17% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.63 before closing at $9.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 32.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 583.84K. ZIXI’s previous close was $9.84 while the outstanding shares total 55.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.43, with weekly volatility at 4.74% and ATR at 0.44. The ZIXI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.84 and a $10.27 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Zix Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $559.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZIXI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZIXI attractive?

In related news, Chief Revenue Officer, Di Leo John P. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.10, for a total value of 305,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SPURR RICHARD now sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,837. Also, Director, SPURR RICHARD sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.18 per share, with a total market value of 28,255. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SPURR RICHARD now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zix Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZIXI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.00.