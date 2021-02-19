Analyst’s Sets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) New Target at $142.90: LPLA is Now On A Buy List

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares fell to a low of $128.73 before closing at $130.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 37.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 591.92K. LPLA’s previous close was $131.64 while the outstanding shares total 79.18M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.25, and a growth ratio of 2.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.01, with weekly volatility at 2.37% and ATR at 4.05. The LPLA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.01 and a $133.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.04% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LPLA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LPLA attractive?

In related news, EVP, CAO and Treasurer, Simonich Brent bought 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 131.00, for a total value of 250,079. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Arnold Dan H. now sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,043,478. Also, Managing Director, Oroschakoff Michelle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 128.16 per share, with a total market value of 512,640. Following this completion of disposal, the Managing Director, Kalbaugh John Andrew now holds 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,297,327. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LPLA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $142.90.