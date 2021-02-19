Analyst’s Sets Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) New Target at $115.50: KAI is Now On A Buy List

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.24, and a growth ratio of 4.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.82, with weekly volatility at 5.48% and ATR at 5.60. The KAI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.71 and a $157.24 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.11% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $129.55 before closing at $149.83. Intraday shares traded counted 51973.0, which was -27.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 40.90K. KAI’s previous close was $146.73 while the outstanding shares total 11.50M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Kadant Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kadant Inc. (KAI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KAI, the company has in raw cash 56.2 million on their books with 1.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 283.54 million total, with 127.86 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KAI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KAI attractive?

In related news, Director, LEONARD THOMAS C sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 143.48, for a total value of 74,751. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President & CFO, MCKENNEY MICHAEL J now sold 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,204. Also, Vice President, Flynn Peter J. sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 138.08 per share, with a total market value of 279,621. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President & COO, Langevin Eric T now holds 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 734,650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kadant Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KAI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $115.50.