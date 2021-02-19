American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) moved down -1.07%: American Financial Group Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.07% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $105.81 before closing at $106.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 27.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 544.37K. AFG’s previous close was $107.92 while the outstanding shares total 88.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.68, and a growth ratio of 6.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.64, with weekly volatility at 1.54% and ATR at 2.95. The AFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.00 and a $110.13 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company American Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AFG attractive?

In related news, Senior VP & General Counsel, Peraino Vito C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 96.39, for a total value of 240,975. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ambrecht Kenneth C now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,149. Also, Director, Ambrecht Kenneth C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 65.25 per share, with a total market value of 65,250. Following this completion of disposal, the Co-CEO & Co-President, LINDNER S CRAIG now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 758,348. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $115.67.