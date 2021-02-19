Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) moved down 0.00% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares fell to a low of $25.81 before closing at $25.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 14.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 200.60K. AIRG’s previous close was $26.38 while the outstanding shares total 9.71M. The firm has a beta of 1.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.32, with weekly volatility at 6.13% and ATR at 2.07. The AIRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.63 and a $29.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.16% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Airgain Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $252.94 million

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 44.71 million total, with 5.95 million as their total liabilities.

the company is expected to record -0.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Sr. VP, Engineering, Thill Kevin sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.63, for a total value of 1,021,943. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Lyle David now bought 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,758. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Lyle David bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 8.30 per share, with a total market value of 43,217. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SIMS JAMES K now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,433. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.70%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Airgain Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.38.