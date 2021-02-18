Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.34, with weekly volatility at 9.65% and ATR at 0.27. The EPSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.32 and a $4.44 high. Intraday shares traded counted 98456.0, which was -235.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 29.33K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.17% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.00 before closing at $4.22. EPSN’s previous close was $4.27 while the outstanding shares total 23.96M. The firm has a beta of 0.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 76.73.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Epsilon Energy Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $93.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.86 million total, with 6.32 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of EPSN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Solas Capital Management, LLC bought 1,284,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.73, for a total value of 3,507,826. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Solas Capital Management, LLC now sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,023. Also, 10% Owner, Solas Capital Management, LLC sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.00 per share, with a total market value of 6,893. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Solas Capital Management, LLC now holds 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,059. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.40%.