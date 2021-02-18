WEX Inc. (WEX) is trading at $224.67 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has a beta of 2.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 217.28, and a growth ratio of 50.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.57, with weekly volatility at 2.69% and ATR at 6.56. The WEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $71.12 and a $236.51 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $221.20 before closing at $224.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 35.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 329.96K. WEX’s previous close was $223.56 while the outstanding shares total 44.17M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company WEX Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WEX Inc. (WEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.03 billion total, with 2.67 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WEX attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Simon Roberto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 199.50, for a total value of 1,995,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Cooper David G now sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 759,177. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Simon Roberto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 185.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,850,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Portfolio Risk Officer, Janosick Kenneth now holds 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,836,595. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WEX Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $209.00.