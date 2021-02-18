The Thing That Hid Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s Strength

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares fell to a low of $38.11 before closing at $38.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 31.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 469.16K. PPBI’s previous close was $38.42 while the outstanding shares total 93.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 197.82, and a growth ratio of 24.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.75, with weekly volatility at 3.00% and ATR at 1.27. The PPBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.93 and a $38.63 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.62% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PPBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PPBI attractive?

In related news, Director, GARRETT JOSEPH L bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 29.25, for a total value of 5,850. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, GARRETT JOSEPH L now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,070. Also, SEVP & Chief Risk Officer, Karr Michael S sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.37 per share, with a total market value of 861,755. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, GARRETT JOSEPH L now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PPBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.67.