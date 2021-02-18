The Futility of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s Fundamentals

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.20, with weekly volatility at 4.46% and ATR at 2.65. The ONTO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.32 and a $64.80 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was -20.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 320.25K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.22% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $63.12 before closing at $64.75. ONTO’s previous close was $64.61 while the outstanding shares total 48.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 102.45, and a growth ratio of 8.54.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Onto Innovation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 676.72 million total, with 97.23 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ONTO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ONTO attractive?

In related news, Director, Rhine Bruce C sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.81, for a total value of 8,837,853. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Rhine Bruce C now sold 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 766,055. Also, Director, Rhine Bruce C sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 59.42 per share, with a total market value of 2,481,991. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President & CFO, ROTH STEVEN R now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 506,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Onto Innovation Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ONTO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.40.