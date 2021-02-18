The Futility of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s Fundamentals

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.22% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.052 before closing at $19.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 23.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 175.81K. BLBD’s previous close was $19.72 while the outstanding shares total 27.06M. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.70, and a growth ratio of 3.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.23, with weekly volatility at 11.19% and ATR at 1.67. The BLBD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.40 and a $26.88 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Blue Bird Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $539.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BLBD, the company has in raw cash 23.92 million on their books with 11.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 106.15 million total, with 109.0 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BLBD attractive?

In related news, General Counsel & Treasurer, Yousif Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.66, for a total value of 146,600. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Commercial Officer, Terry Mark Ashburn now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 241,200. Also, President and CEO, Horlock Phil sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 16.51 per share, with a total market value of 17,203. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Horlock Phil now holds 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 215,496. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Blue Bird Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BLBD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.