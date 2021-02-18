TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is trading at $92.62 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 147.25, and a growth ratio of 7.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.71, with weekly volatility at 7.58% and ATR at 4.39. The TTGT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.82 and a $101.12 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.90% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $92.01 before closing at $92.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 16.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 319.25K. TTGT’s previous close was $95.39 while the outstanding shares total 27.78M.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company TechTarget Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TTGT, the company has in raw cash 57.41 million on their books with 1.71 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 91.77 million total, with 18.22 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTGT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTGT attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, Strakosch Greg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 53.11, for a total value of 3,186,600. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, Strakosch Greg now sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,920,800. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Noreck Daniel T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were price at an average price of 45.00 per share, with a total market value of 450,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Noreck Daniel T now holds 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,931. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TechTarget Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTGT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $108.33.