Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has a beta of 0.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.95, with weekly volatility at 5.79% and ATR at 0.51. The SYNL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.81 and a $14.25 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.13% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.2489 before closing at $8.28. Intraday shares traded counted 61657.0, which was -47.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 41.87K. SYNL’s previous close was $8.46 while the outstanding shares total 9.11M.

Investors have identified the Steel company Synalloy Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $73.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SYNL, the company has in raw cash 0.16 million on their books with 4.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 135.75 million total, with 35.05 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Director, Schauerman John P. bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.50, for a total value of 107,900. As the purchase deal closes, the See Explanation of Responses, Privet Fund Management LLC now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,403. Also, See Explanation of Responses, Privet Fund Management LLC bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.30 per share, with a total market value of 35,908. Following this completion of disposal, the See Explanation of Responses, Privet Fund Management LLC now holds 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,486. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.