Something To Watch Before Buying Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.20, with weekly volatility at 7.76% and ATR at 3.05. The TPB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.09 and a $61.08 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was -37.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 177.33K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.86% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.36 before closing at $52.98. TPB’s previous close was $53.44 while the outstanding shares total 19.24M. The firm has a beta of 0.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.59, and a growth ratio of 1.39.

Investors have identified the Tobacco company Turning Point Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $986.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TPB, the company has in raw cash 67.4 million on their books with 12.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 170.47 million total, with 54.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TPB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TPB attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Standard General L.P. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 35.60, for a total value of 14,240,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC. now sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,396,500. Also, 10% Owner, Standard General L.P. sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 13. The shares were price at an average price of 22.44 per share, with a total market value of 49,710,138. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Wexler Lawrence now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,245. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Turning Point Brands Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TPB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.40.