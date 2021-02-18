Something To Watch Before Buying Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) shares fell to a low of $34.2738 before closing at $34.56. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 28.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 428.10K. MAIN’s previous close was $34.56 while the outstanding shares total 66.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.25, with weekly volatility at 1.89% and ATR at 0.64. The MAIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.11 and a $45.10 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Main Street Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MAIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MAIN attractive?

In related news, Director, French Arthur L. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.55, for a total value of 31,100. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, GC, CCO, Sec., Beauvais Jason B now bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,943. Also, President, CIO and SMD, Magdol David L. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.38 per share, with a total market value of 22,062. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, SMD, Hyzak Dwayne L. now holds 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,430. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Main Street Capital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MAIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.00.