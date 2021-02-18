Something To Watch Before Buying CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) previous close was $15.90 while the outstanding shares total 40.89M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.95, and a growth ratio of 2.78. CURO’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.20% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.49 before closing at $15.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 75.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.17M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.18, with weekly volatility at 5.08% and ATR at 1.05. The CURO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.43 and a $20.81 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company CURO Group Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $626.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 749.93 million total, with 187.72 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CURO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CURO attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Gayhardt Donald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.79, for a total value of 221,826. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Friedman Fleischer & Lowe GP I now sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,550,275. Also, President & CEO, Gayhardt Donald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 13.16 per share, with a total market value of 197,397. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Gayhardt Donald now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,377. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.90%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CURO Group Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CURO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.75.