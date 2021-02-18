Something To Watch Before Buying CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) shares fell to a low of $120.78 before closing at $121.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 21.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 321.89K. COR’s previous close was $121.00 while the outstanding shares total 42.34M. The firm has a beta of 0.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.04, and a growth ratio of 124.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.96, with weekly volatility at 2.55% and ATR at 3.61. The COR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $90.07 and a $141.50 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.14% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company CoreSite Realty Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COR attractive?

In related news, SVP, Engineering & Product, Warren Brian sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 127.03, for a total value of 628,799. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Revenue Officer, Smith Steven James now sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 528,450. Also, SVP, Engineering & Product, Warren Brian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were price at an average price of 126.96 per share, with a total market value of 126,964. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Jones Mark R now holds 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,688. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

7 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CoreSite Realty Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $133.35.