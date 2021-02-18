Should You Buy First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares fell to a low of $12.835 before closing at $12.90. Intraday shares traded counted 54704.0, which was -386.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.24K. FFNW’s previous close was $12.93 while the outstanding shares total 9.66M. The firm has a beta of 0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.38, and a growth ratio of 2.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.29, with weekly volatility at 1.76% and ATR at 0.30. The FFNW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.90 and a $15.47 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.23% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Financial Northwest Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $125.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFNW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFNW attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, KILEY JOSEPH W III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.85, for a total value of 19,700. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Riccobono Richard M now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,100. Also, Director, Sabin Ralph C bought 182 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 01. The shares were price at an average price of 9.03 per share, with a total market value of 1,643. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Sabin Ralph C now holds 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,913. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Financial Northwest Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFNW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.63.