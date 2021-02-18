Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.76, with weekly volatility at 5.78% and ATR at 0.13. The SECO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.11 and a $6.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -7.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 260.16K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.65% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.05 before closing at $3.07. SECO’s previous close was $3.09 while the outstanding shares total 70.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 57.92.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company Secoo Holding Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $214.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SECO, the company has in raw cash 116.82 million on their books with 199.02 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 741.51 million total, with 445.17 million as their total liabilities.