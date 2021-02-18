RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.82, with weekly volatility at 2.80% and ATR at 0.33. The RPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.61 and a $14.94 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.57% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.26 before closing at $10.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 53.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 523.45K. RPT’s previous close was $10.46 while the outstanding shares total 80.05M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company RPT Realty as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $840.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPT attractive?

In related news, Director, SHAHON LAURIE M bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 20,040. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LAU JOANNA T now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,950. Also, Director, FEDERICO RICHARD L bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.96 per share, with a total market value of 34,720. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SHAHON LAURIE M now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,830. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RPT Realty. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.64.