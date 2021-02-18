Renasant Corporation (RNST) weekly volatility stands at 4.60%: What It Means

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) shares fell to a low of $38.90 before closing at $39.09. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 37.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 337.00K. RNST’s previous close was $39.64 while the outstanding shares total 56.19M. The firm has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.36, and a growth ratio of 2.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.65, with weekly volatility at 4.60% and ATR at 1.54. The RNST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.22 and a $39.80 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.39% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Renasant Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RNST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RNST attractive?

In related news, Director, FOY JOHN sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.15, for a total value of 259,134. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CREEKMORE JOHN now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,900. Also, Executive Vice President, GRAY JAMES W sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 39.20 per share, with a total market value of 372,831. Following this completion of acquisition, the COB & Exec Chair, MCGRAW EDWARD ROBINSON now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 589,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

0 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Renasant Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RNST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.93.