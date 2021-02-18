RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR): The Fundamentals Have Changed

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.21% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $157.07 before closing at $160.59. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 9.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 372.60K. RNR’s previous close was $157.12 while the outstanding shares total 50.02M. The firm has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.84, and a growth ratio of 0.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.34, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 4.35. The RNR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $113.27 and a $201.29 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 16.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RNR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RNR attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Risk Officer, BRANAGAN IAN D sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 200.00, for a total value of 800,000. As the sale deal closes, the President, Ventures, Dutt Aditya now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,000. Also, SVP, Chief Investment Officer, Brosnan Sean G sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 176.37 per share, with a total market value of 88,185. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RNR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $190.50.