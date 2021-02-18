Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Gain 37.25% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.78% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.17 before closing at $8.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 25.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 343.23K. QMCO’s previous close was $8.64 while the outstanding shares total 40.93M. The firm has a beta of 2.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.88, with weekly volatility at 7.11% and ATR at 0.50. The QMCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.26 and a $9.15 high.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company Quantum Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $489.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QMCO, the company has in raw cash 12.4 million on their books with 1.85 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 146.64 million total, with 144.99 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QMCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QMCO attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, CFO, DODSON J MICHAEL sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 191,503. As the sale deal closes, the Pres. & CEO, Chairman of Board, Lerner James J now sold 35,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 197,530. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Moorehead Lewis W. sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 6.37 per share, with a total market value of 84,740. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal&Compliance Officer, MacPherson Regan J now holds 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Quantum Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QMCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.33.