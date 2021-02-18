Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) slip over -1.81% in a week: Is PBH Giving A Buy Signal?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares fell to a low of $42.05 before closing at $42.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 33.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 590.89K. PBH’s previous close was $42.41 while the outstanding shares total 50.21M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.95, and a growth ratio of 3.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.56, with weekly volatility at 2.97% and ATR at 1.35. The PBH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.40 and a $45.29 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.05% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Distribution company Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 301.21 million total, with 126.16 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PBH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PBH attractive?

In related news, Senior VP Quality & Regulatory, Fritz Mary Beth sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.10, for a total value of 91,405. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Lombardi Ronald M. now sold 29,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,183,720. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.88%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PBH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.75.