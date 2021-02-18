MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Gain 17.41% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) shares fell to a low of $2.54 before closing at $2.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 3.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 311.13K. MIND’s previous close was $2.67 while the outstanding shares total 12.31M. The firm has a beta of 2.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.27, with weekly volatility at 9.17% and ATR at 0.17. The MIND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.70 and a $3.29 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 02/17/21.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company MIND Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 26.87 million total, with 6.22 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of MIND attractive?

In related news, Director, Hilarides William Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.15, for a total value of 21,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Morris Dennis Patrick now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,720. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Morris Dennis Patrick bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.64 per share, with a total market value of 26,240. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Operating Officer, Morris Dennis Patrick now holds 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,575. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.