Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Gain 28.16% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.98% on 02/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $132.17 before closing at $134.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 32.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 312.32K. MANH’s previous close was $136.14 while the outstanding shares total 63.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 99.41, and a growth ratio of 6.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.47, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 5.00. The MANH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.20 and a $146.50 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Manhattan Associates Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 334.04 million total, with 196.99 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MANH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MANH attractive?

In related news, Sr. V.P. & Chief Legal Officer, Richards Bruce sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 138.40, for a total value of 358,182. As the sale deal closes, the Director, RAGHAVAN DEEPAK now sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 913,336. Also, Director, NOONAN THOMAS E sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 104.09 per share, with a total market value of 2,081,806. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Capel Eddie now holds 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,488,005. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

4 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Manhattan Associates Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MANH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $139.00.